A man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car died.

Police said the car had collided with several other vehicles in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.

Gavin Collins, of Tibshelf, Derbyshire, is also charged with kidnap, robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mr Collins, 38, is due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham on Monday.

