A man has appeared in court accused of murdering an 87-year-old man who was hit by a car.

Terry Radford, described as the "most wonderful" dad and grandad, died after he was struck in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, on Friday morning.

Gavin Collins, 38, is also charged with kidnap, robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of burglary.

Mr Collins, of Addison Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire, was remanded in custody by Nottingham magistrates.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Terry Radford was struck by a car in Melbourne Street on Friday morning

In a statement, Mr Radford's family said: "We're absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful dad and grandad who was loved and respected by everyone.

"He was the hub of our family. He was 87 but remained intelligent, articulate and funny."

Mr Collins was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 April.

