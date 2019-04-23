Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Stephen Walsh was pronounced dead the morning after the confrontation on his doorstep

A man who died after allegedly being confronted on his doorstep by a driver angry at a minor crash had drunk about 10 pints of lager, a court has heard.

Father-of-two Stephen Walsh "clipped" Oliver Brown's van on his way home from a christening in July, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

It is claimed Mr Brown, 21, who denies manslaughter, hit Mr Walsh and he was found dead the next morning.

Mr Walsh's fiancée said she was "frustrated" by his decision to drive.

Katie Brown told the court that despite the amount of alcohol Mr Walsh had consumed, he still drove them to his home in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire.

She admitted Mr Walsh, 37, had failed to stop after the crash which damaged Mr Brown's van.

Image copyright PA Image caption Oliver Brown "would not rest" until he found the car that hit his van, the prosecution said

She told the court how she had found her partner dead on his bed the next morning after allegedly being punched in the face by the defendant.

Jurors had previously been told Mr Brown had struck Mr Walsh who hit his head on the ground as a result.

Describing her version of what happened that night, Ms Brown said: "The front door was wide open and Stephen was lying on the floor with his head facing his car and I just fell to my knees and had my hands on his arm.

"I just said to him [Mr Brown] 'what have you done, what have you done?'"

The jury had previously heard the small amount of damage on his van had left Mr Brown "pumped up and angry".

Image caption Mr Brown is alleged to have struck Mr Walsh to the face following an argument outside the house on Blenheim Avenue

He had been "circling the area" following the crash at about 22:00 BST on 29 July before spotting Mr Walsh's car in nearby Blenheim Avenue, the court heard.

Brown, of Golden Sands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, denies manslaughter.

His girlfriend, Rosann Newton, 21, of Findern Green, Nottingham, denies assisting an offender by giving false statements to police and deleting text messages from her mobile.

The trial continues.

Image copyright PA Image caption Rosann Newton told police Stephen Walsh had been assaulted by his fiancée and not her boyfriend, the court heard

