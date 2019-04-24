Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Daniel Hegarty died after he came off his motorcycle in China

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix despite making just a "minute error", a coroner heard.

Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, came off his bike and hit barriers at the race in China in November 2017.

A police forensic collision report indicated Hegarty left it too late to brake safely on a dangerous bend, Nottingham's Council House heard.

Assistant coroner James Hargan concluded Mr Hegarty's death was accidental.

The inquest heard he came off his bike during the fifth lap of the race and was fatally injured when his helmet came off.

The race was red flagged and did not restart while the rider was being treated treated.

In their report, Nottinghamshire Police said moments before the crash, Mr Hegarty reduced his speed later than on previous laps.

If he had slowed down earlier, the report suggests he "would have successfully negotiated the sharp bend".

In conclusion, Mr Hargan said "the bike in all aspects was in perfect working order" and the crash was a result "of the most minute error" on a notoriously dangerous circuit.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Daniel Hegarty had raced at North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix

Mr Hegarty was the 16th person to die on circuit since the Macau race's debut in 1954.

Written statements were read out from several witnesses including Daniel Hegarty's team owner and friend Adrian Cox.

He said Mr Hegarty was a "fantastic mechanic and talented rider".

The inquest also heard he had been "a dedicated father" to his two children and would be "sadly missed".

