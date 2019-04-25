Nottingham

Nottingham crash driver 'fight death' trial halted

  • 25 April 2019
Stephen Walsh Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Stephen Walsh was pronounced dead the morning after the confrontation on his doorstep

The trial of a man accused of causing the death of a driver who police say was assaulted after a crash has been halted.

Father-of-two Stephen Walsh, 37, died at his home on Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, in July.

Oliver Brown, 21, of Golden Sands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court.

The jury was discharged and a new trial is due to begin on 1 May.

Mr Brown's girlfriend, Rosann Newton, 21, of Findern Green, Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender by giving false statements to police and deleting text messages from her mobile.

