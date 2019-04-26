Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Jan Burianski, Anna Janczy, Agnieska Burianska and Roman Pawlowski promised their victim a better life

Four members of the same family have been sentenced for modern slavery offences.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the group brought their vulnerable 51-year-old victim from Poland in 2017 with the promise of a better life.

But once in the UK, he was forced to hand over his documents and earnings from a job washing cars.

He lived with the family in Pullman Road, Sneinton, Nottingham, and was given two meals a day plus £4 bus fare.

The court heard he had no clothes except the ones he went to work in.

Nottinghamshire Police said they became aware of the man's situation in August when he attempted to take his own life.

The family were found guilty at a previous hearing of forced labour and human trafficking.

Anna Janczy, 56, was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years

Her son Jan Burianski, 32, was jailed for four years

Janczy's daughter-in-law, Agnieska Burianska, 32, was jailed for two years, suspended for two years

Janczy's grandson, 19-year-old Roman Pawlowski was also jailed for two years

Police investigator Emma Lamb said: "The family would tell him that he smelt and was unhygienic.

"When he first arrived at the address they shaved his hair off as they said he might have nits.

"They also made him eat with separate cutlery and only gave him a spoon to eat his food.

"This kind of treatment of a person, particularly after coming to the UK from incredibly dire circumstances back home, is heart-breaking and I'm just glad he has now been safeguarded and is getting the support he needs."

