Image caption Mariam Moustafa had a stroke and died in hospital on 14 March

The family of a student who died after an assault by a group of teenagers was not told about a court hearing in which three women pleaded guilty to affray.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, fell into a coma following the attack in Nottingham last February and later died of a stroke.

Her father Mohamed said authorities showed "no respect" for the family, who did not know about the hearing.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was "deeply sorry" for not informing the Moustafas.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mohamed Moustafa described his daughter as "very kind" and "like an angel"

Miss Moustafa was punched and kicked during a confrontation with the group of teenagers near a bus stop in Upper Parliament Street on 20 February 2018.

The engineering student suffered a stroke 10 hours after the attack and died on 14 March 2018.

The attack caused uproar in Egypt, from where the family originates, and the country's embassy had called on those responsible to be "brought to justice swiftly".

Image copyright PA Image caption Mohamed Moustafa said he was not informed of the most recent court hearing

Mariah Fraser, 19, Britania Hunter, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, admitted their part in the attack at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 16 April this year, but the victim's family was unaware of the court appearance.

Mr Moustafa, 51, from Nottingham, said: "We should have been informed of that hearing date and time and we should have been given the opportunity to attend. This very simple right was taken from us.

"I'm very upset. Nobody respects me and my family."

The family's legal representative said an official complaint has been made.

In a statement the CPS said it was "deeply sorry" Mr Moustafa was not informed.

"We have contacted him to offer a full explanation," a spokesman said.

"We were preparing for trial in this case, two of the three guilty pleas were unexpected and we informed the family immediately."

Three other women and girls aged 18, 17 and 16 pleaded guilty to affray at Nottingham Youth Court last year.

All six offenders will be sentenced on a date still to be set.

