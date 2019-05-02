Image caption Firefighters spent much of Tuesday morning fighting the flames

A fire which destroyed 70 caravans and damaged dozens more is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to the site at Old Rufford Road, between Blidworth and Oxton, Nottinghamshire, at around 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

The fire service found evidence of deliberate ignition and police have now confirmed they are investigating.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.

Image caption A further 50 other caravans were damaged by heat

