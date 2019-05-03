Image caption Ashfield Independents won 30 out of 35 seats at Ashfield District Council

Independent candidates have enjoyed a remarkable night of election success in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham Independents - formed last year - won three seats to become the second biggest party at Nottingham City Council.

And Ashfield Independents won 30 out of 35 seats to dominate Ashfield District Council.

Labour were also celebrating after maintaining their huge majority at the city council.

Nottingham Independents picked up all three seats in Clifton East to become Nottingham City Council's main opposition party.

Labour lost three seats but held 50 to give it a commanding majority. The Conservatives retained two seats.

Image caption Labour still has a massive majority at Nottingham City Council

The Ashfield Independents took control of the district council from Labour in April following a series of defections.

Now the group has a commanding majority with only three seats going to the Conservatives and two seats to Labour.

Leader Jason Zadrozny said: "Politics has been a bit of a mess in Ashfield for the last few years but this is a vindication of what we've done over the last year.

"We've worked damn hard to show that we can make a difference to all our towns and Ashfield Independents have done that in spectacular style tonight."

Kevin Clarke, from Nottingham Independents, said: "We work in the community and we represent the community.

"We've broken the mould and I think we're going to go from strength to strength throughout Nottingham."

Elsewhere in the county, the Conservatives lost Broxtowe Borough Council to no overall control.