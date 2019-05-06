Image caption The road was closed and a cordon was put in place

Four men stabbed in a fight outside a Nottingham nightclub have been arrested along with two others thought to have been involved.

The Pryzm venue had been open on Sunday for a bank holiday event with former BBC Radio 1 presenter DJ Spoony.

Police believe the fight may have started inside the club before continuing on Lower Parliament Street at about 03:45 BST.

The men, aged between 18 and 24, were held on suspicion of violent disorder.

Image copyright PA Image caption The nightclub was hosting a bank holiday event with DJ Spoony, shown here at a different event

Police are appealing for witnesses inside the club, and drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage to contact them, or anyone with mobile phone footage.

The club has been approached for comment.

