HSBC has apologised after an advert proclaiming "You are Newcastle" was put up in Nottingham.

The poster celebrating the "home of the Geordies" was spotted in Highbury Vale, Bulwell, on Friday.

James Hewitt said on Twitter: "Maybe I'm just sleep deprived, but this seems genuinely hilarious for some reason."

The bank apologised, saying: "Correction. You are NOT Newcastle (apologies Nottingham). More seriously, thanks for pointing this out."

The poster, part of the bank's "we are not an island" campaign, should have read "you are Nottingham" and started with "more than an outlaw's city".

HSBC said it had now replaced the incorrect poster.

