Image caption The road was closed and a cordon was put in place

A man has been charged after five men were stabbed in a fight outside a Nottingham nightclub.

Police said they believe the fight started as people were leaving Pryzm on Lower Parliament Street at about 03:45 BST on Monday.

The man, 18, who was also injured, has been charged with possessing a bladed article and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 19-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition.

Image caption A 19-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition

Another four men who were arrested in connection with the inquiry, two aged 24, one aged 19 and one aged 22, have been released on police bail.

Pryzm was open on Sunday for a bank holiday event with former BBC Radio 1 presenter DJ Spoony.

Image copyright PA Image caption The nightclub was hosting a bank holiday event with DJ Spoony, shown here at a different event

Det Insp Daniel Johnstone said: "There were a lot of people in the area at the time and I would appeal for anyone who was there and saw something that could be helpful to the inquiry to come forward.

"If you took mobile phone footage or were driving past and caught some footage on your dash-cam, please let us know. It could be vital evidence."

