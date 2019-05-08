Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption When the door was pushed open it revealed the orange glow of a cannabis farm

Officers responding to a report of a fight at a flat stumbled across a doorway which led to a cannabis farm.

The opening was found beside a sink in a bathroom in St Ann's, Nottingham, which provided access to a disused business unit housing 790 plants.

Nottinghamshire Police were investigating claims that a gang had assaulted a man and a woman.

Nobody has been arrested over the drugs find but a 28-year-old man was held on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The large disused business unit was found full of nearly 800 plants

Nottinghamshire police were responding to reports of a group of men threatening and attacking a man and a woman before making off with a number of the plants on 30 April.

As well as hundreds of cannabis plants, police said the electrics had been tampered with and the electricity was being illegally abstracted.

The man arrested in the area was released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said the electricity to the farm was being abstracted illegally

