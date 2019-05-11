Image copyright Timea Ganji Image caption "Crumbs!" is what Timea Ganji might have said when she noticed the loaf had gone "a-rye"

A confused "crust-omer" opened a loaf of bread only to find the bag was full of crusts.

Timea Ganji was hoping to make sandwiches for her children's lunch when she made the unlikely discovery.

"It's not funny first thing in the morning, when you have half an hour to get the kids to school and there's no time to get another loaf," she said.

Kingsmill said it was investigating how it happened and had posted Mrs Ganji a "more conventional loaf".

"It just looked like a normal loaf when we bought it," said the 41-year-old, from Radcliffe-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire.

"Because of the yellow packaging, you can't see it properly. You can see it's sliced, but you couldn't see it is all just crusts.

"Then, in the morning, I just wanted some toast and to make sandwiches and I was just staring at it. I don't really understand how it can happen."

Image copyright Timea Ganji Image caption Kingsmill said it was investigating how the loaf had left the factory like this

The mum-of-two posted photos of the find on Facebook and friends shared ways to use the crusts and old sayings about the benefits of eating them.

"Maybe I'd like curly hair but I don't want a hairy chest," she added.

"I don't mind eating them. I love baguettes with butter on them, or an end of sourdough or tiger bread, but these ends are not as tasty.

"You can't make sandwiches with them and the kids won't eat them."

Restaurant owner Mrs Ganji said she had considered adding the bread to a meatloaf or making breadcrumbs.

Kingsmill said it's bakeries were enclosed and "would not allow for a loaf consisting solely of crusts to pass through their strict quality control processes".

A spokeswoman said the firm was investigating "to find out how this particular collection of crusts found its way into Mrs Ganji's shopping".

Use your loaf

Image copyright PA

What can you do with leftover bread? Some ideas from Too Good To Go and Newsround:

Freeze any unused bread before it goes stale and heat it up later

Perk up stale bread by sprinkling it with water and heating it in the over for about 10 minutes

Plan ahead and make sure you don't buy more bread than you need

Turn it into croutons to put in your soups and salads

Make breadcrumbs and use as a topping for macaroni cheese or fish pie

Make French toast, bread and butter pudding or Panzanella - an Italian salad.

