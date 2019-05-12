Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Brindley Road

A man has been arrested following a shooting in a suburb of Nottingham.

A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle in Brindley Road, Bilborough, at about 20:50 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to the city's Queen's Medical Centre and has since been discharged, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said.

A 21-year-old man is currently being questioned by detectives on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

