Image copyright Lorraine Kavanagh Image caption Damage was done to the front passenger door

A family whose car was shot at in Nottinghamshire said they were left "shaken-up" by what happened.

Lorraine Kavanagh, was with her partner, daughter and granddaughter when they saw some people on an embankment off the A46 near Newark.

Police said they received a number of reports of cars being shot at with an air rifle but no-one was injured.

Ms Kavanagh said they "heard a bang" while driving and, after stopping, found a hole in the front door.

"By the time we stopped, the youths had disappeared," Ms Kavanagh added.

"When we reported it to the police they told us other people passing by in cars had been shot at in the same area, but we were the only car that had been hit."

Police said they received several calls about 18:20 BST on Sunday, but despite a search the offenders were not found.

Insp Heather Sutton said it "could have been extremely dangerous" and asked anyone who saw the culprits, or has dash-cam footage of them, to get in touch.

Image copyright Lorraine Kavanagh Image caption Police said the Audi A5 was the only car to be hit and damaged

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.