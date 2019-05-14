Image caption Serco, which runs Lowdham Grange, said it was working with police and the Ministry of Justice

Police have said they are keeping an open mind about links between two car fires at Nottinghamshire prisons.

Two vehicles in the car park at HMP Lowdham Grange were damaged in a blaze just after 02:00 BST.

In the early hours of Saturday, a number of prison staff vehicles were also destroyed at HMP Nottingham.

Lowdham Grange is run by Serco and the company said it was working with police and the Ministry of Justice to investigate.

Image caption Nottinghamshire Fire Service is working with police over the blaze at Lowdham Grange

Mark Hanson, prison director at Lowdham Grange, said: "We confirm two cars have been damaged in what appears to be an arson attack in the car park outside the prison.

"No-one was hurt and the fire brigade arrived to put out the fire. The police are now investigating the incident."

Image caption Three damaged vehicles were pictured in the car park of Nottingham prison on Saturday

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "There are some similarities between the two incidents which are being investigated.

"We are keeping an open mind about any connection between them."

