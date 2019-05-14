Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said Lloyd was found by workers at Lidl's Netherfield store as they unloaded fruit

A tree frog from Costa Rica has been found in a box of bananas at a Lidl in Nottingham.

It was discovered more than 5,300 miles (8,500 km) away from its rainforest home by staff at the Netherfield branch on Sunday.

Workers, who named it Lloyd, told the RSPCA it was sitting on top of the bananas as they unloaded the fruit on to the shelves.

Lloyd is now in the care of a vet who specialises in exotic animals.

Lidl has been approached for comment.

RSPCA officer Hayley Day said the supermarket staff "seemed quite taken with him".

Skip Twitter post by @RSPCANottingham This little chap has had a BIG adventure & has come all the way from Costa Rica in a box of bananas to Lidl in Netherfield! This tree frog is currently being cared for by a vet with an interest in exotics! Here's 'hopping' he continues to thrive after his long journey! 🐸🍌😮 pic.twitter.com/T5OhpJWNRY — RSPCA Nottingham (@RSPCANottingham) May 14, 2019 Report

She added: "He must have also had quite the shock when he emerged in a Nottinghamshire supermarket considering he's used to more tropical climates usually."

Reacting to the find on Facebook, Rob Loasby wrote: "They have some amazing things in their specials aisle these days."

Sarah Conway said: "It's not a Lidl frog, it's a big frog."

While Lee Anne added: "I'm never putting my hand in a box of bananas again... first spiders now this."

Tree frogs

Image copyright PA

There are about 800 different species of tree frog, with more than 600 living in Central and South America

Tree frogs can be found in a variety of colours and others change colour to blend into the background as camouflage

Some tree frogs descend to the ground to mate and spawn but some lay their eggs in the trees or vegetation

Source: Animals Network

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.