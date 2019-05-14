Costa Rica tree frog found in bananas at Nottingham Lidl
A tree frog from Costa Rica has been found in a box of bananas at a Lidl in Nottingham.
It was discovered more than 5,300 miles (8,500 km) away from its rainforest home by staff at the Netherfield branch on Sunday.
Workers, who named it Lloyd, told the RSPCA it was sitting on top of the bananas as they unloaded the fruit on to the shelves.
Lloyd is now in the care of a vet who specialises in exotic animals.
Lidl has been approached for comment.
RSPCA officer Hayley Day said the supermarket staff "seemed quite taken with him".
She added: "He must have also had quite the shock when he emerged in a Nottinghamshire supermarket considering he's used to more tropical climates usually."
Reacting to the find on Facebook, Rob Loasby wrote: "They have some amazing things in their specials aisle these days."
Sarah Conway said: "It's not a Lidl frog, it's a big frog."
While Lee Anne added: "I'm never putting my hand in a box of bananas again... first spiders now this."
Tree frogs
- There are about 800 different species of tree frog, with more than 600 living in Central and South America
- Tree frogs can be found in a variety of colours and others change colour to blend into the background as camouflage
- Some tree frogs descend to the ground to mate and spawn but some lay their eggs in the trees or vegetation
Source: Animals Network
