Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The gold medal and watch were presented to John Wren to mark Notts County's title win

A lifelong fan of one of the founder members of the Football League has picked up a medal honouring one of his club's title winners at an auction.

The medal belonged to John Wren, who was part of Notts County's Second Division-winning side of 1922-23.

The lot was sold for £3,300 at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire.

It took place weeks after the world's oldest professional club was relegated out of the football league for the first time in its history.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption John Wren, known as Jack, played for Bristol City, Millwall and Southport as well as representing Notts County

Also known as Jack, Wren played for Notts County for three seasons after signing in 1922.

The half-back also represented Millwall, Southport and hometown club Bristol City in his career.

Notts County's lengthy stay in the Football League ended with a 3-1 defeat at Swindon.

The title win of 1922-23 was the last of three Second Division titles won by the Magpies, who were also the oldest club in the football league before this year's relegation.

The successful bidder - a 50-year-old from Nottingham who has held a season ticket since 1981 - said he was delighted with his winning bid.

"I'm a big collector of Notts County sporting memorabilia and this was something I was keen to own," he said.

