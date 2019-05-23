Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Benjamin Gilson's family said he "loved life" and a lot of people "thought good of him"

A motorcyclist died after taking drugs and drinking alcohol before causing a crash while speeding with two of his friends.

Benjamin Gilson, 26, died in the crash on Wollaton Road on 13 September 2017.

His friends Kayne Price and Benjamin Wilson were both found guilty by a jury of death by dangerous driving.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Mr Gilson's death had hugely affected them as they were jailed for five years each.

Robert Underwood, prosecuting, said 22-year-old Price was over the limit 15 hours after the collision having smoked cannabis. Wilson, 25, had drunk two brandies before getting on the bike.

During the trial it emerged that Mr Gilson, a father-of-two, had drunk two brandies, smoked cannabis and taken cocaine before riding.

The court heard he had caused the crash by clipping the rear of Price's bike as they approached a junction, before crashing into railings.

Mr Gilson died of head injuries after losing his helmet, which had been too big.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The judge said Wilson (left) and Price intended to ride their bikes at excessive speed

Martin Elwick QC, said Wilson had "suffered grievously at the loss of his friend".

"Regrettably Mr Gilson was the author of his own misfortune and he [Wilson] added a chapter to that," he said. "He will now pay a high price for that."

A statement from Mr Gilson's mother, Trish Varley, read in court said: "I never got to speak to him again and that last opportunity will haunt me forever. I miss him more than anything."

Mr Gilson's partner, Marcelle Smith, said: "The day Ben was taken away from us was when mine and my boy's lives got turned upside down. I have nothing but beautiful memories now."

Image copyright Google Image caption The trio had been approaching a red light on Wollaton Road, Nottingham

Price, of Westerham Close, Bilborough, previously pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and possessing cannabis.

Wilson, of St Martin's Road, Strelley, admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice.

The pair were banned from driving for 10 years.

