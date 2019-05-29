'Dangerous' raccoon dog escape prompts police warning
The public have been warned to look out for two escaped raccoon dogs.
It is believed the Japanese mammals - also known as tanukis - dug out of a enclosure in Big Lane, Clarborough, at about 06:00 BST on Tuesday.
One was photographed a short time later at a nearby farm and is reported to have attacked a goat.
Nottinghamshire Police warned the animals "are potentially dangerous if approached" as they are not domesticated.
The owner said the animals were "less dangerous than a fox" and every effort was being made to find them.
Anyone who spots the dogs is advised to call 999.
Raccoon dogs
- Native to the forests of eastern Siberia, northern China, north Vietnam, Korea and Japan
- Now widespread in some European countries due to escapes
- Omnivores that feed on insects, rodents, amphibians, birds, fish, molluscs and carrion
- The RSPCA "strongly" discourages people from keeping them as pets
- "Extremely smelly", the charity says, as they use a scent to communicate
Source: RSPCA
