An 11-year-old boy has been charged with racially-aggravated assault and seven other offences.

Nottinghamshire Police said the charges related to two robberies in The Meadows, Nottingham, on May 12, during which a bike was stolen.

The boy was charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article, theft, criminal damage and causing actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Saturday.

