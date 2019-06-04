Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Barcode Warehouse at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday

A man has died after an accident involving a forklift truck at an industrial premises in Nottinghamshire, police said.

Officers were called to Barcode Warehouse, Telford Drive, Newark, at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 40-year-old died at the scene, and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.

Barcode Warehouse has been approached for comment.

