Image caption Two cars were destroyed when they were set alight at HMP Lowdham Grange

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson after cars belonging to staff at two prisons were set on fire.

Several cars were destroyed when they were set alight at HMP Nottingham on 11 May and HMP Lowdham Grange on 14 May.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested and released while officers continue to investigate.

Cars at Lincoln Prison have also been set alight in two separate attacks.

Image caption A fire investigation dog helped investigate the blaze at Lowdham Grange

Police have not said whether or not the same people might be responsible.

Nobody was hurt in any of the fires.

Image caption Three damaged vehicles were pictured in the car park of HMP Nottingham

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.