Image copyright Shane Mills Image caption The jiu-jitsu students used their skills to detain two men

Martial arts students called a halt to a class and ran outside to tackle two vandals after bricks were thrown at cars.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson at a gym in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was interrupted by men lobbing bricks.

The entire class, including an off-duty policeman, ran from the building and tracked two men down nearby.

Police said one man had been charged with criminal damage and another with theft from a vehicle.

Class instructor Shane Mills said: "Thinking back it must have looked quite funny seeing all my students running out in their kit to find them.

"They were already gone but two of my students - one of whom was an off-duty police officer - decided to take a drive with another man who'd spotted them to see if they could find them.

"They found them just up the road and managed to apprehend them and keep them there until the police arrived."

Image copyright Shane Mills Image caption The whole class ran outside when they heard bricks being thrown at cars

Nottinghamshire Police said a 32-year-old man had been charged with criminal damage and a 30-year-old man was charged with theft from a vehicle following the incident on 20 May.

They are due to appear in front of the city's magistrates next month.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called to Jenford Street following reports of bricks being thrown at parked vehicles.

"Two men were arrested by an off-duty police officer, who was assisted by members of the public, and have since been charged."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.