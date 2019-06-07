Image copyright PA Image caption HMP Nottingham saw five deaths in the space of a month in 2017

The brother of a prisoner who killed himself said he was "skin and bones" on their last meeting.

Shane Stroughton, 29, was found dead in his cell in HMP Nottingham on 13 September 2017.

Nottingham Coroner's Court heard he had had a long record of mental health problems, including suicide attempts, since being jailed.

In written evidence, Kyle Stroughton said Shane "looked dazed" during the visit, just weeks before his death.

Image caption Family statements said the suicide of his brother affected Shane Stroughton deeply

Stroughton was handed an indeterminate sentence at the age of 19 for assault and released on licence from HMP Stocken in June 2017.

Three weeks later he was sent to HMP Nottingham for breaching his bail conditions.

Kyle's statement also said during the short period out of prison earlier in the year, Shane, originally from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, had insisted on visiting the spot where another brother, Liam, had killed himself.

After Shane was returned to jail for breaching the conditions of his release, Kyle went to visit him.

He said: "He wasn't himself. He was very thin with a beard, which was strange as he had always been clean shaven.

"He was just skin and bones. He looked dazed, in a world of his own and he didn't want to say much."

In another statement, Shane's father Alan Stroughton said: "The big problem was the indeterminate sentence he got.

"He just couldn't see the end of it and when his brother killed himself and he couldn't make all of the funeral, it hit him really hard."

Shane Stroughton's death was one of five in a month at the category B prison.

The inquest continues.

