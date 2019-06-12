Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Michael Grinnion, who subjected the child to a "horrific level" of sexual abuse, is jailed for 11 years

A man has been jailed for 11 years for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Michael Charles Grinnion, 65, of Arden Close, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, denied sexually abusing the child on 31 July 2018.

Det Con Laura Clapham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Grinnion subjected the girl to a "horrific level" of sexual abuse.

The 65-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Grinnion was also placed on the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Ms Clapham added: "We hope the result gives the victim some closure."

