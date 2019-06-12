Image copyright Facebook Image caption Justine, Isabella and Harvey Collison all died in the fire at their home in December last year

A mother and her two children were killed in a house fire which was "likely" caused by an electrical fault, an inquest has heard.

Justine Collison, 32, died in the blaze in Woodhill Road in Collingham, Nottinghamshire, on 15 December.

Isabella, eight, and Harvey, five, died in hospital. Mrs Collison's husband Gavin also sustained serious injuries.

A coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death for Mrs Collison and her children.

The fire took just 22 minutes to become "extremely well developed", the inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard.

Mrs Collison was found dead in her bed, while Isabella and Harvey were found unresponsive in the house.

Harvey suffered a brain injury and his life support was stopped several hours later in hospital. He died in his grandparents' arms.

Isabella had a cardiac arrest at the scene, and died about two hours later.

The children's grandmother, Diane Fletcher, also survived the blaze along with Mr Collison.

Image copyright Arron Chown/PA Image caption Flowers and messages were left outside the home in Woodhill Road following the fire

Tom Archer, group manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, told the inquest the fire started in the conservatory, which contained Christmas decorations, a TV and disco lights.

Although it was most likely an electrical accident, he said no exact item was found to be the cause.

Mr Archer said: "The most probable [cause] is accidental electrical.

"We looked at the electrical supply in the conservatory and there was no evidence one thing had caused this fire."

Coroner Mairin Casey offered her deepest sympathies to Mr Collison who had "mercifully survived the tragedy", adding: "It is my fervent hope that you will pull together in this grieving process."

The coroner said Isabella was known as "a gentle and caring girl who will be truly missed by those who knew her", while Harvey was "very creative, kind and caring".

Ms Casey concluded all three deaths were accidental, adding: "I accept that the causes of deaths were that all three died as a result of smoke inhalation."

Image caption The door of the house had been decorated with a Christmas wreath

