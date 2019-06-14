Image caption Mariam Moustafa had a stroke and died in hospital a month after the attack

Two members of a girl gang who attacked a student at a bus stop in a row "over a boy" have been sentenced.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, fell into a coma after she was punched several times by a "pack" of assailants last February.

She died of a stroke a month later, but pathologists could not "legally link" the attack with her death, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Mariah Fraser, 20, was given an eight-month sentence and Britania Hunter, 18, given a community order.

Both previously admitted affray.

A third accused, a 16-year-old girl who cannot be named and also pleaded guilty, was remanded back to the youth court for sentencing.

Six female defendants were charged after Miss Moustafa, an engineering student, was attacked in Nottingham city centre while one of her friends tried to protect her.

They included three other teenage girls aged 18, 17 and 16, who will be sentenced later this month.

During sentencing, Nottingham Crown Court heard the attack was "fuelled by social media".

Image copyright PA Image caption Fraser (left), Hunter (right) and four teenagers admitted carrying out the attack

Opening the facts of the case on Thursday, prosecutor Luke Blackburn said the six were not charged with manslaughter because pathologists could not "legally link" the attack to Miss Moustafa's death.

The hearing was told Fraser and Hunter were part of a group who filmed the attack on Miss Moustafa and watched as two others, aged 16 and 18, hit her.

Mr Blackburn said footage showed Miss Moustafa, an Egyptian national, looking "frightened, passive and, towards the end, obviously unwell".

"To call it an argument would be a mis-description as it was all one way," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Moustafa said he was not informed of a court hearing in April where the trio admitted affray

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC called the defendants "aggressive" and "cowardly" and said: "This was not an attack motivated by hostility to race or religion. It was to do with a boy."

He told the Moustafa family he must take a "proper, dispassionate approach to sentencing" despite "sympathy for their desperate sadness".

Putting the youngest defendant in custody "would only add to the tragedy of this case", he said.

Turning to Hunter, he said there was "compelling personal mitigation".

Miss Moustafa's family had not been informed about a hearing in April where Fraser, Hunter and the 16-year-old admitted affray a week before their trial, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently apologised.

Three other teenage girls, aged 18, 17 and 16, also pleaded guilty to affray, and are due to be sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court last year on 19 June.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.