Image caption The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children said it has "campaigned for a long time for relationship education and sex education not to be made compulsory"

Campaigners have slammed "homophobic" leaflets encouraging parents to remove primary school children from relationship lessons.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children's (SPUC) pamphlets were put through letterboxes in Nottingham.

They object to homosexuality being "normalised" when relationship education becomes compulsory next year.

Craig Martin from Nottingham Pride said SPUC was trying to "erase part of our society from children's understanding".

"They want to ignore the fact people like me exist - that is homophobic," said Mr Martin, who is also a primary school teacher.

He said children "need to understand the world they are living in".

'Parents' role to teach'

SPUC's leaflets were distributed in parts of Sneinton, along with a template letter for parents to send to their child's school.

The group said it didn't know where the letters came, nor who distributed its guide.

Antonia Tully, from SPUC, said its Safe at School leaflet was not homphobic, and contained information "about something many parents are very concerned about".

"These are matters which are the role of the parents to teach," she said

Ms Tully said many parents want their children to believe "marriage is between a man and a woman and they don't like the fact that schools are presenting their children with same sex marriages as being equivalent to heterosexual marriages, which they are not".

Image caption It is not known who posted these leaflets published by SPUC through doors in Nottingham

During a BBC Radio Nottingham phone-in, one mother from Sneinton said: "Kids don't need to know about that sort of stuff at an early age. I would not have my child knowing. If it's on the TV we turn it over."

Another woman encouraged it and said "people have to be more accepting".

"They learn about mums and dads. Why not teach them about dads and dads or mums and mums?"

Nottingham City Council said it was "important" youngsters learn "about inclusive relationships, sex and sexual health in an age-appropriate and balanced way".

A spokesman said individual schools decide how relationship and sex education lessons are delivered.

What will happen in September 2020?

Image copyright Getty Images

Primary school children will have relationships education which will broaden to relationships and sex education in secondary schools

Parents can withdraw their child up to age 15. However, head teachers are expected to talk to parents who wish to do this

Secondary schools are expected to include LGBT content and primary schools are encouraged to if they consider it age-appropriate

Lessons are not to "promote" LGBT relationships but to "educate"

Source: Department for Education

Relationships education has prompted protests at some schools, with Muslim parents in Birmingham staging a string of rallies outside primaries in Birmingham.

Parkfield Community School in Birmingham was targeted by campaigners over its "No Outsiders" project - which includes teachings about LGBT rights and homphobia.

Some parents claimed the teachings contradicted the Islamic faith.

In February, the head of education watchdog Ofsted said all children must learn about same-sex couples regardless of their religious background.

