Image caption Chris Hughes has signed an old Mastermind photo for Ben Jones

A man who left a signed photo of Eggheads star Chris Hughes on a bus will get a replacement after his plea was picked up by BBC presenters Greg James and Jeremy Vine.

Ben Jones lost the picture of the quiz show contestant on the bus between Mapperley and Nottingham in May.

He posted a social media appeal which was shared worldwide and seen by Radio 1 host James, who had him on the show.

The DJ then spoke to Eggheads presenter Vine about a replacement photo.

'Absurd efforts'

In an update earlier this week, Vine said he'd almost "given up hope" of reaching Hughes, who is notoriously difficult to contact, when an intermediary had a breakthrough.

He told Mr Jones: "He has found an old Mastermind photo, in which he is wearing a train drivers uniform, and he has signed it with your name and the word Mapperley."

Mr Jones said he could not believe the "absurd" efforts of Vine and James to get him a replacement.

"I'm just blown over by the effort put into getting this photo."

Mr Jones, who had been heading into the city to have the original picture framed, said it had been intended as a gift for a friend as "a laugh" but would keep the new one for himself.

"It's going on the mantelpiece."

Image caption Vine claimed getting hold of Chris Hughes wasn't easy but after "giving up hope" an intermediary managed to reach him

