Image caption Forest Park and Ride is a large car park which services the tram system

A man suffered fatal injuries when he was dragged under a car which was "used as a weapon", a trial has heard.

Omar Shafiq, 48, was hit by the vehicle at Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham, in October.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the prosecution say Marius Caraleanu, 25, went to "mow down" a group of people.

But the defence said Mr Caraleanu, who denies murder, was actually fleeing an attempted robbery and did not realise Mr Shafiq was under his car.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Omar Shafiq's family said he was a "wonderful man that was loved"

Clive Stockwell QC, for the prosecution, told the jury Mr Caraleanu, of Randal Gardens, Radford, had confronted a friend of Mr Shafiq before chasing them in his car.

He said: "The defendant used that car as a weapon, deliberately so, and he was intent on causing serious harm to others."

While Mr Safiq's friends got out of the way, the victim was caught under the car and was dragged for 75 metres (250 ft), suffering "horrific injuries".

The jury was shown CCTV where the car's tyres could be seen smoking with the effort of moving with Mr Shafiq underneath.

However Martin Heslop QC, defending, told the jury the CCTV could not show whether there was intent to harm.

He said Caraleanu had been lured to the car park, was "viciously and savagely attacked", and then "fled in panic".

The trial continues.

