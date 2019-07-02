Image caption An investigation into the fire has been launched

A body has been recovered from a house fire, prompting an investigation by emergency services.

Firefighters were called to Merton Close in Arnold shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.

Crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service evacuated neighbouring properties while they extinguished the blaze, and a body was later recovered.

Police said the person who died had not been formally identified, but next of kin had been informed.

Image caption Neighbouring properties were evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze

