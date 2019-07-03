Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Marius Caraleanu pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

A man who ran over and killed a grandfather in a car park has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Omar Shafiq, 48, was dragged underneath Marius Caraleanu's vehicle at Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham, in October.

Caraleanu, 25, of Randal Gardens, Radford, was on trial for murder but pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court.

The murder charge will lie on file.

Image caption Forest Park and Ride is a large car park which services Nottingham's tram system

Judge Jeremy Baker told the court how two couples, including Mr Shafiq, had gathered in the car park after an argument earlier that night.

Caraleanu then arrived with a friend and a prostitute in a Citroen.

After getting out of the car and running up to the group on foot, Caraleanu got back in and drove at them "in an aggressive manner".

Judge Baker told Caraleanu: "Unfortunately much of what took place was not captured on CCTV, and I accept at some point [one of the group] and the deceased struck out at your vehicle with their feet and with weapons.

"[The other man] was able to get out of the way but the deceased was not so fortunate."

Mr Shafiq was sucked beneath the car and, according to the prosecution, was then dragged 75m (250ft).

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Omar Shafiq's family said he was a "wonderful man that was loved"

During the trial, the jury was shown CCTV where the car's tyres could be seen smoking with the effort of moving with Mr Shafiq underneath.

The father-of-four and grandfather-of-two, known as Paul by his friends and family, died of his injuries in hospital.

Image caption A police cordon was in place around the site

A family statement read: "Paul's memory will live on in our hearts for all time."

Caraleanu was jailed for 10 years and eight months. He is expected to serve half of that and will be banned from driving for five years after his release.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.