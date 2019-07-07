Man struck and killed by lorry in Worksop
- 7 July 2019
A man died when he was hit by a lorry, police have confirmed.
Nottinghamshire Police said the collision happened on the A57 in Worksop at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
The 60-year-old, who was a pedestrian, was confirmed to have died at the scene.
A spokesman for the force said officers were looking to speak to any motorists driving on the road with dashcam footage or any other witnesses.
