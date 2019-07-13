Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were arrested after the woman was hit on a driveway

A woman suffered a broken pelvis when she was hit by a suspected stolen car that was trying to escape from police.

The crash happened in Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, after the vehicle had been tracked through Ollerton and Clipstone.

The woman, whose age has not been released, was struck on the driveway of a house and suffered head, arm and hip injuries.

Two men were arrested and remain in custody, police said.

A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at the scene on suspicion of vehicle theft, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The 38-year-old driver ran off but was tracked down by a police dog and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and vehicle theft.

