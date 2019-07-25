Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Notts County won their first and so far only FA Cup title when they beat Bolton Wanderers in 1894

A gold medal given to the goalkeeper of the first team from outside the top flight to win the FA Cup will be sold at auction.

George Toone was between the posts for Notts County when they beat Bolton Wanderers in 1894's showpiece final.

The medal was part of a haul of Magpies memorabilia held by a fan of the world's oldest professional club, and is valued at £15,000 to £18,000.

It will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire on 22 August.

Toone, who was born in Nottingham, won two caps for England in 1892.

After breaking his leg he missed the Magpies' first FA Cup final in 1891, when they lost 3-1 to a Blackburn Rovers side they had hammered 7-1 in the league a week before.

But he returned three years later to help them win their first, and so far only, title in the competition.

Alistair Lofley, sports valuer at Hansons, described it as an "exceptionally rare" item and said he had "never seen a medal from this game before".

Jimmy Logan became the second man after Blackburn's William Townley to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup final as he helped the Magpies to a 4-1 win in the match, which was staged at Goodison Park.

Only Stan Mortensen has managed the feat since, netting a treble for Blackpool - also against Bolton - in the famous 'Matthews final' of 1953.

Both Bolton and Notts County were relegated last season, with the Trotters starting their upcoming League One campaign with a 12-point deduction for falling into administration and the cash-strapped County set to encounter life in non-league football for the first time.

