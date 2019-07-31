Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jason Lawrance was accused of nine charges

A serial rapist who met his victims through a dating website has been found guilty of assaulting five more women.

Jason Lawrance, 54, met the women on Match.com between 2009 and 2014, raping them in his car or the back of his van.

It can now be revealed he is already serving a life sentence for the rape of five women across the country.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court found him guilty of nine counts of rape and sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of one further count of rape and one of assault.

