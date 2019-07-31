Hundreds of children 'abused by predatory carers'

Image caption Children at Beechwood - seen here in a 1981 BBC documentary - said violence was a regular part of life at the home

Hundreds of children were sexually abused by predatory foster carers and residential home staff who were allowed to thrive, an inquiry has found.

Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County councils exposed vulnerable children to repeated rapes and physical abuse, a report said.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said sexualised behaviour by staff was "tolerated or overlooked".

It said it had received about 350 complaints dating back to the 1960s.

In its report, it said this was the the biggest number of allegations of child sexual abuse for any of its investigations so far and added the "true scale is likely to be higher".

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said the abuse was widespread for decades and repeated failures to learn from mistakes exposed more young people to harm.

The inquiry found there was "no effective or rigorous assessment" of allegations against foster carers, with "too much willingness on the part of council staff to take the side of the foster carers and to disbelieve the child".

The IICSA also criticised staff at Beechwood Community Home in Mapperley, saying they were "threatening and violent", with sexualised behaviour towards children "tolerated or overlooked, allowing abusers to thrive".

Image caption Nottingham City Council issued an apology to child sexual abuse victims last year

What happened?

Children suffered abuse, including repeated rapes, sexual assaults and voyeurism, at many of Nottinghamshire City and County council's homes as well as in foster care for more than five decades.

Examples of abuse included being raped by staff members and assaulted by those responsible for caring for them.

One girl who was abused while in foster care was later placed into a children's home, where she was visited by her abuser.

The inquiry found in one home inspected in the early 1990s "all children resident over a 12-month period were found to have been exposed to harmful sexual behaviour".

