An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a house in Mansfield.

Liam Gray was stabbed within the property on Gladstone Street on Thursday and taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died a short time later.

A 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge, said officers believe the attack was a "targeted and isolated incident".

