Image caption Officers found Liam Gray fatally injured at a house on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, on Thursday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who died after being stabbed.

Officers were called to a house on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, on Thursday where they found Liam Gray fatally injured.

He was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre but died shortly after.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been accused of his murder and is due before Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

