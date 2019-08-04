Image caption A cordon was put around the area while police investigated

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.

The victim, a man in his 30s was found injured in Spruce Gardens, Bulwell, on Friday evening.

He was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Shane Seymour, 44, of Spruce Gardens, was charged with murder on Sunday and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday. Officers remain at the scene during investigations.

