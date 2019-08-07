Image caption A number of fire crews were needed to bring the blaze under control

A woman has admitted causing a major fire which caused £5.5m worth of damage to a train station.

Gemma Peat, 34, started the blaze in the women's toilets at Nottingham station on 12 January last year.

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard 10 fire crews were needed to bring the fire under control after it ripped through the building.

Peat, of Wilford Crescent East, admitted one count of arson and will be sentenced on 13 August.

