Image copyright Twitter Image caption Mark Spencer apologised for the message and said his account was hacked

An image of a cat has been posted from the Twitter account of the chief whip, in an apparent case of hacking.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer said it "looks like I've been hacked" after the picture was posted, along with an incomprehensible splurge of text.

It is not known if any hackles were raised among Tories in Gedling, who are mentioned in the message.

In what might have been a case of purr-fect timing, the tweet was sent on International Cat Day.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.