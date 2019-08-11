Man, 82, charged with trying to kill elderly woman

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a home in Worksop Road, Budby, Nottinghamshire on Thursday

An 82-year-old man has been charged with attempting to murder a woman who was found stabbed at a house.

The 83-year-old was found injured at a property in Worksop Road, Budby, Nottinghamshire, at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.

She is in a stable condition in hospital after it was initially thought her injuries were life-threatening.

The man has been remanded in custody and is due before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday 9 September.

