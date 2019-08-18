Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vauxhall Jermaine's appeal was retweeted thousands of times

An actor is to be reunited with his former foster mum after launching a Twitter appeal to track her down.

Vauxhall Jermaine said he had lived with Terri Sleightholme in Nottingham for about a year in the 1980s.

His plea, shared more than 3,000 times, was seen by Ms Sleightholme's cousin, who put the pair in touch.

Mr Jermaine said they planned to meet next week, but the reunion was almost scuppered by his junk mail folder.

He received so many responses that a PR firm offered to help him wade through hundreds of messages.

'Mother-son love'

They found the email from Ms Sleightholme's cousin in his account's spam folder.

"It's a good thing they did," he said.

The actor, who has appeared in Channel 4 dramas This is England '90 and The Virtues, had turned to Twitter after social services in Nottingham were unable to find any record of Ms Sleightholme.

He said she was his earliest memory and "the closest thing I experienced to mother-son love".

Skip Twitter post by @vauxhalljermain TWITTER THANK YOU SOOOOO MUCH!



I’ve just spoken to my foster mother on the phone.



I’m going to see her this week!



To EVERY single person who emailed, dm’d, tweeted, text, called, sent messages I am truly humbled ABSOLUTE LEGENDS ALL OF YOU



❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉 — Vauxhall Jermaine (@vauxhalljermain) August 17, 2019 Report

He said the pair, who last saw each other when he was "about four or five", spoke on the phone on Saturday and had made plans to meet in Yorkshire, where Ms Sleightholme now lives, later this week.

He told the BBC: "When we spoke it was a sense of relief. It was nice to let her know what an impact she'd had on me and that I'd turned out OK.

"She told me she was so happy for me and said she had remembered seeing a mental strength in me at that young age and had no doubt I would be alright.

"I just want to thank everyone who responded to the appeal. It's been bizarre."

