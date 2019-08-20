Image copyright East Midlands Special Operations Unit Image caption Jamie Woodward was caught on CCTV throwing the items over the wall at HMP Nottingham

A man who was caught on CCTV throwing knives, phones and drugs bundled in socks over a prison wall has been jailed for seven years.

Jamie Woodward was sentenced on Monday for throwing the prohibited items over the walls of HMP Nottingham in April.

The 22-year-old was paid £400 to throw the packages - which had a jail value of £42,000 - over the wall.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug and five counts of conveying prohibited articles into a prison.

After he was captured on CCTV, Nottinghamshire Police identified the culprit, of Wheatacre Road, Clifton.

Sentencing, Judge Steven Coupland told Nottingham Crown Court: "People need to learn that if they take part in serious offences like these, the consequences will be serious for them."

It comes after a report found HMP Nottingham still had "very significant" problems with violence.

In the year covered by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) report, four HMP Nottingham inmates are thought to have been killed, or killed themselves.

Det Sgt Charlie Nicholls said: "To give some of society's most violent individuals access to weapons, is tantamount to assisting any subsequent violence committed with them."

Image copyright East Midlands Special Operations Unit Image caption Woodward was jailed for seven years

The five packages thrown over the perimeter wall included two lock knives, 20 mobile phones, SIM cards, and USB chargers.

The socks also contained cannabis, cocaine and heroin, paper soaked in a psychoactive drug, tobacco and rolling papers.

"Had the knives got into the wrong hands and then been used in an attack against an inmate or member of prison staff, he would have been facing much longer in jail," Det Sgt Nicholls added.

