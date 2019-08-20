Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A bird photographer spotted the canoeists "ramming" the nest

"Deliberate" damage to a birds nest is being probed after a TV naturalist condemned the lack of police action.

A photographer said police were first told about the incident at Highfields Lake, Nottingham, on 22 July but the case was not investigated.

Broadcaster Chris Packham urged police to rethink and look into it.

Nottinghamshire Police said it had reviewed the decision, adding its wildlife team was made up of regular officers who also dealt with crimes.

It came to light on Monday when a wildlife photographer tweeted images of "youths deliberately ramming" a great crested grebe nest last month.

He said police "agree it's a crime but have decided not to investigate - despite photos".

Image caption The presenter asked police to take another look at the case

Conservationist Mr Packham then asked the force on Twitter to "send a clear message that wildlife crime... is a crime".

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping also confirmed he had asked officers to look into the case again.

Police said they wanted to speak to two men in connection with the damage, which happened at about 17:00 BST.

The wildlife crime team had reviewed the case and decided to investigate, the force said.

"The officers concentrate on the national wildlife priorities which are bats, raptors, badgers and CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora)," a statement added.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said they wanted to speak to two men in connection with the damage to the nest

