Image copyright Vauxhall Jermaine Image caption Vauxhall Jermaine had not seen his foster mother Terri Sleightholme for almost 30 years

An actor had an "emotional" reunion with his former foster mother after he found her through a Twitter appeal.

Vauxhall Jermaine met Terri Sleightholme for the first time since the 1980s, when he lived with her in Nottingham for a year.

Jemaine, who was recently in Channel 4 show The Virtues, said getting the chance to thank her was "humbling".

His plea, shared more than 3,000 times, was seen by Ms Sleightholme's cousin, who put the pair in touch.

Jermaine said he learnt a lot about himself and his past when he saw Ms Sleightholme on Tuesday for the first time in almost 30 years.

"[Meeting her] was brilliant," he said.

"Just through us talking I realised a lot of the positive aspects of my personality have come from her.

"We held on to each others' hands for two or three minutes. It was a surprise for her too to see me at this age, alive and well, and to see the result of her good work."

Image copyright Vauxhall Jermaine Image caption Vauxhall Jermaine was five when he went to live with Ms Sleightholme

Ms Sleightholme, who now lives in North Yorkshire, was also able to clarify why he had ended up in care, which Jermaine had not known for sure, he said.

She declined the chance to be interviewed.

The actor, who has also appeared in TV shows Rig 45 and Channel 4 drama This is England '90, had turned to Twitter after social services in Nottingham were unable to find any record of Ms Sleightholme.

He received hundreds of messages and within days was able to speak to the woman he described as the closest he has had to a mother.

He said they were planning to meet up again.

He added: "To those who shared the appeal I want to say a massive thank you, I felt like the whole world was helping. It has been a whirlwind."

