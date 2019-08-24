Image caption Abellio recently took over the East Midlands rail franchise

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has told passengers not to travel by train during the bank holiday weekend.

The firm's advice is connected to major improvement works on the East Coast Main Line which will affect trains from London's King's Cross station.

Events in the East Midlands that are due to attract thousands could also add more pressure to the network, it said.

Dutch-owned firm Abellio took over the East Midlands rail franchise on Sunday, promising £600m of investment.

